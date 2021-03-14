The first case of COVID-19 arrived in Denton County one year ago, on March 15. Since then, the county has reported 69,698 cases, 59,124 recoveries and 431 deaths as of March 13. As North Texas reflects on the anniversary of this historic pandemic, Denton Record-Chronicle staff spoke with a local biostatistician to find out what we’ve learned from the data over the past 12 months and what the second year might look like.
The worst is over, immunity is growing
The Dallas-Fort Worth area had a few major surges of COVID-19 over the past year: when the pandemic first took hold in the area in March, in the third week of June and after the holiday season, said Rajesh Nandy, associate professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth.
While stay-at-home orders reduced mobility, which helped slow the spread after the first surge, complacency amid falling case counts was likely behind the second major case uptick in mid- to late-June, Nandy said.
“I think people kind of got complacent, and they were not complying with the guidelines and restrictions as much, and then also at that time, there was some confusion about mask usage since, in the very early days, the guidelines were not very clear, because even from CDC there were no clear guidelines in terms of where people should or shouldn’t wear masks,” Nandy said.
The surge prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to implement a statewide mask mandate and limit gatherings July 2, and cases stabilized around August, but the holidays created another upswing in cases and hospitalizations as people traveled, Nandy said. Cases remained elevated at the beginning of 2021, but the average number of cases in North Texas and hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients has been trending down since around mid-February.
The most common metric many epidemiologists use is the basic reproduction number, or R0, pronounced “R naught.” If R0 is greater than one, infection rates are increasing, and if R0 remains below one, they’re declining, Nandy said. With that number currently remaining at or below 0.9 and vaccinations trending upward, the worst of the pandemic is likely in North Texas’ rearview, he said.
“With vaccinations being rolled out, I’m more optimistic at this point that maybe in another couple of months, we will achieve some form of herd immunity,” Nandy said. “It depends how you define it, but loosely speaking, there is not a major risk of an outbreak.”
COVID-19 numbers: How accurate are they and which is the best measure?
Though there is a lot of COVID-19 data available to the public — much more granular data than at the beginning of the pandemic — the trend of daily new cases over time remains the best measure for the public to determine how the pandemic is affecting their area, Nandy said. While the R0 number is not hard to understand, it does require a complex formula, so it isn’t always included in county dashboards since it might not be easy for public health departments to calculate.
“A single day’s data will have a lot of noise, and can be misleading, but if you look at just the graph of the number of new cases and it looks stable, that would indicate the R0 number is around one,” Nandy said.
He added that North Texas’s COVID-19 case trends are, overall, comparable to statewide patterns.
As for how accurate the reported numbers themselves are, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that only about one in four COVID-19 cases gets reported.
“A lot of people who get COVID are never tested — either they never experienced symptoms or may experience symptoms but don’t bother to get tested,” Nandy said.
As for cases among children, though they can get and spread COVID-19 the same way as adults, fewer have been sick when compared with adults, and many are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, according to the CDC. Nandy says that distinction may mean fewer cases end up being reported than there actually are.
“It’s possible that a lot of kids actually got it, but because they did not have any symptoms at all, there was no reason for them to get tested,” Nandy said. “I’m not saying children didn’t get it or exhibit symptoms, but it’s a possibility and is kind of an unknown.”
Testing is also a factor in terms of what gets reported. While PCR tests are more accurate, they are also more expensive and take longer to get results back, which has meant many providers have turned to antigen testing for COVID-19. While antigen testing is highly accurate for detecting positive cases of COVID, the test can return false negatives.
Ideally, if someone has a negative antigen test but is still presenting strong symptoms, they should get a second test or a PCR test.
“It’s a weakness of the antigen test that it doesn’t capture all the positives, but it still captures enough to make it useful,” Nandy said. “As far as capturing the trend, it’s not prohibitive.”
How is North Texas doing in terms of immunity?
In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, immunity is around 45%, with an estimated 35% of the population having already had COVID-19 and between 10% and 11% having been fully vaccinated, Nandy said. Though there isn’t enough data to say with certainty how long those who have recovered from COVID-19 have immunity, estimates are that it at least lasts several months.
“Our target is 80% [vaccinated] where we can feel reasonably safe, so we still have another 35% left to reach the first benchmark,” Nandy said.
Though new, more contagious COVID-19 variants such as B.1.1.7 — which was first detected in Denton County in early February — could have some impact on the efficacy of vaccines. However, Nandy says, the doses are still “effective enough” to make a difference.
“The effectiveness of both Pfizer and Moderna were fairly high to begin with — over 90% — so that is a really good number,” Nandy said. “So even if it’s like 80% or maybe even 70% effective with the new variants, I wouldn’t be alarmed by that, and I think they are at that level at least.”
What’s next?
As more people become vaccinated and new virus cases continue to trend downward, it could lead to more risky behavior, which has the potential to drive cases back up in the short term.
“Generally, when we have an extended period of not too much bad news on the COVID front, people are less restrictive in terms of being careful, and then cases tend to spike until there is a lot of coverage in the media about the risks and high death tolls, which makes people more cautious,” Nandy said. “That is somewhat expected, and that’s why it’s also really challenging to do a good mathematical and statistical modeling of progress because, at some level, we have to kind of guess how people will react to certain news.”
Public health experts witnessed a similar pattern in Israel, a leader in vaccinations, which had over half its citizens vaccinated by early February, at the same time it saw cases again rising.
But short-term spike or not, Nandy said he is optimistic North Texas won’t see anything comparable to past surges.
“We might see some uptick, but I doubt that it will go to a level which is really threatening,” Nandy said. “The worst is most likely over.”