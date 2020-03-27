Officials at Texas Health and Human Services Commission announced additional steps to protect residents and staff of the Denton State Supported Living Center in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, with eight documented cases there.
State health officials announced that they are stationing emergency medical resources on the center's 189-acre campus and coordinating with multiple hospitals in the region to accept residents that may require hospitalization for COVID-19.
Denton County Public Health officials are continue to coordinate additional testing of individuals who may have been exposed.
The campus is home to more than 400 individuals with developmental disabilities. Another 1,000+ employees care for them.