There is still space for 50 additional residents to get COVID-19 tests in Denton County's first drive-thru testing Saturday.
Tests are limited to people who are currently experiencing symptoms or have experienced symptoms within the past week; employed as either a first responder or health care worker; being older than 65 or having underlying medical conditions.
The tests will be administered between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday.
Testing is available at Denton County Public Health, 535 S. Loop 288 in Denton. Only 200 people will be tested Saturday. Those wanting to be tested must register by calling 940-349-2585 by 5 p.m. Friday.