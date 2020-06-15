Denton County Public Health

Denton County officials announced an overall spike in new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as 36 cases were confirmed, increasing the countywide total to 1,772.

Since the week of April 26, the weekly positivity rate {span}—{/span} the ratio of positive tests to all administered tests {span}—{/span} had steadily decreased from 7% to 2.1%, as of June 6. But with 233 new cases confirmed over the past seven days, the largest weekly total to date, the positivity rate spiked to 7.8%, while testing overall decreased by 54% last week.

“Denton County Public Health is seeing a spike in the percent of positive tests in Denton County,” said Jennifer Rainey, spokesperson for the department.

The second-largest seven-day new case total occurred April 5-11, when 186 cases were reported.

Monday’s new cases are from Lewisville (6), Denton (4), Little Elm (2), Sanger (2), Highland Village (2), The Colony (1), Corinth (1), Double Oak (1), Lake Dallas (1), Roanoke (1), and the Denton County portions of Fort Worth (1), Flower Mound (4) and Carrollton (4), while six cases are reported from unincorporated Denton County.

Of the 301 Denton residents who have contracted the coronavirus, 156, or 51%, have recovered.

To date, about 30,243 Denton County residents have been tested for the coronavirus by public and private health care providers, with 2,730 tests in total performed by the county, Rainey said.

Officials also announced six people newly recovered from the coronavirus and an active case increase of 30, bringing the respective totals to 948 and 788.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 15

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,772 36
Argyle 3
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 192 4
Celina 1
The Colony 106 3
Copper Canyon 6
Corinth 24
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 75 2
Denton 301 12
DSSLC 63 1
Double Oak 13
Flower Mound 66 1
Fort Worth 20
Frisco 87
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 18
Justin 3
Krum 13
Lake Dallas 24
Lewisville 355 7
Little Elm 92 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 4
Pilot Point 4
Plano 4
Ponder 4
Prosper 8 1
Providence Village 8
Roanoke 15
Sanger 10
Shady Shores 8 1
Trophy Club 21
Unincorporated 208 2

