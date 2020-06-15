Denton County officials announced an overall spike in new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, as 36 cases were confirmed, increasing the countywide total to 1,772.
Since the week of April 26, the weekly positivity rate {span}—{/span} the ratio of positive tests to all administered tests {span}—{/span} had steadily decreased from 7% to 2.1%, as of June 6. But with 233 new cases confirmed over the past seven days, the largest weekly total to date, the positivity rate spiked to 7.8%, while testing overall decreased by 54% last week.
“Denton County Public Health is seeing a spike in the percent of positive tests in Denton County,” said Jennifer Rainey, spokesperson for the department.
The second-largest seven-day new case total occurred April 5-11, when 186 cases were reported.
Monday’s new cases are from Lewisville (6), Denton (4), Little Elm (2), Sanger (2), Highland Village (2), The Colony (1), Corinth (1), Double Oak (1), Lake Dallas (1), Roanoke (1), and the Denton County portions of Fort Worth (1), Flower Mound (4) and Carrollton (4), while six cases are reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Of the 301 Denton residents who have contracted the coronavirus, 156, or 51%, have recovered.
To date, about 30,243 Denton County residents have been tested for the coronavirus by public and private health care providers, with 2,730 tests in total performed by the county, Rainey said.
Officials also announced six people newly recovered from the coronavirus and an active case increase of 30, bringing the respective totals to 948 and 788.