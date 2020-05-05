Residents living without running water at Green Tree Estates and other Denton residents looking for recreation facilities and libraries to open saw a bit of daylight at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.
The Denton City Council agreed to give homeowners at Green Tree Estates a little bit more time to connect to the city’s water supply. And residents itching to enjoy the outdoors as statewide “stay-at-home” orders begin to lift have a few more options at city facilities.
Parks and libraries
Both the city’s parks director and library director briefed council members during a virtual work session Tuesday afternoon.
City parks and trails never closed during the statewide orders, parks director Gary Packan said.
Despite rumors to the contrary, residents have always been able to visit city parks to go for a walk or jog or fly a kite or fish in the ponds.
Other outdoor facilities have opened with restrictions in the past few days, including the tennis courts and the disc golf course. This week, parks crews will re-open the skate park, the batting cages and the driving range — again with restrictions meant to limit social contact between players and keep the city staff safe, too.
They will also remove the tape from park benches and picnic tables, but because of the greater likelihood of contact between users, the basketball courts and children’s playgrounds will remain closed for now.
Packan said the city will revisit whether to reopen basketball courts in a few weeks.
But for playgrounds and the like, “we are going to be very conservative, especially for facilities with children and youth,” Packan said.
The department is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from parks professionals, he added.
To that end, the city’s dog parks will also remain closed, since the CDC cautions that there is some evidence that family pets can get COVID-19 and transmit the virus, too.
Director of Libraries Jennifer Bekker told council members that the libraries, too, were a high-touch city service and re-opening would come in phases in order to keep both staff and patrons safe.
The library re-opened to curbside service when retailers opened in “to-go” mode two weeks ago. Patrons can reserve items to borrow and have them brought to their car.
Bekker said the next step for the libraries would be to allow entry into the building, including computer usage, by appointment.
Just before statewide stay-at-home orders, the library began circulating mobile hotspots for residents that needed internet access. The program proved popular and the waiting list for checkouts is long, Bekker said.
Council member Gerard Hudspeth asked whether the library needed to purchase more to meet demand. Bekker said that even if the library decided to buy more, they wouldn’t like get more until fall because so many school districts, businesses and other libraries are buying mobile hotspots.
“They have gone the way of sanitizing wipes and toilet paper,” Bekker said of the shortage.
Green Tree water crisis
Council members agreed to extend the emergency declaration for the Green Tree Estates neighborhood through July 31.
The public health emergency for Green Tree began in November, before the pandemic, when the water well owner cut off running water to the mobile home park.
The city has been trucking water to 14 homes since then. At least five of the homes are owner-occupied and those were inspected by volunteers from Habitat for Humanity for their fitness in getting hooked up to the city water supply.
A sixth family rents a mobile home adjacent to the parcel they own. The couple has said publicly that they are interested in connecting, too.
Another volunteer crew, the S.W.E.A.T. team from Denton Bible Church, told city officials that they were ready this month to make the repairs needed to the owner-occupied homes. The needed repairs were considered “minor” by both Habitat and S.W.E.A.T. officials, city staff said.
Some council members were skeptical, but others said they trusted those assessments and that the work could be done, now that stay-at-home orders have been lifted.
The extension came with a big caveat, however. Council members were upset to learn that one landlord rented the mobile home at 4003 Hilltop to a new tenant in the middle of the water crisis.
Council members said the city staff could refuse to deliver water to any new tenants.
Mayor Chris Watts said the situation was exactly what the city was trying to avoid by meeting a humanitarian need.
“This is the hole that we are digging for ourselves,” Watts said.
Council member Jesse Davis said that situation was why he opposed any more extensions of the emergency. Any other landlord in any other part of the city would have been shut down for renting a property that didn’t have running water, he said.
Davis said he was done helping slumlords keep their substandard housing occupied but, he added, he was open to conversations with the homeowners to get them connected.
“We had a road map to success,” Davis said.