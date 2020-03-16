Some Denton area towns have announced changes to their public meetings as well as their municipal court schedules, in keeping with recommendations from the state Office of Court Administration, in response to reports of presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in North Texas.
This list will be updated as additional information is gathered or received.
Argyle
Aubrey
Bartonville
Municipal court scheduled for Monday rescheduled for Monday, April 13. In person proceedings suspended until Wednesday, April 1. To resolve a citation through phone or email, call 817-693-5280 or email court@townofbartonville.com.
Copper Canyon
No public meetings; individuals encouraged to conduct public business through phone calls and emails. Check the town website for municipal court schedules.
Corinth
Cross Roads
Town Hall is open for business, no Town Council or Planning and Zoning meetings are being canceled. Advisory meetings may be canceled.
Double Oak
All public use reservations of Town Hall cancelled through the end of March. Children, older adults and people with medical conditions are highly discouraged from visiting Double Oak Town Hall. Essential government functions will continue.
Dish
No public meetings scheduled until April.
Hickory Creek
No building or pavilion reservations accepted until further notice. Municipal court for Tuesday, March 24, has been cancelled and rescheduled to April 21. Those with a citation due before April 1 may pay online at trafficpayment.com or call the court at 940-497-2564 for options.
Krugerville
Krum
All city-sponsored events and meetings suspended until March 22. Municipal court proceedings suspended until April 1.
Lake Dallas
Northlake
Officials are encouraging residents to limit visits to Town Hall by completing utility bill payment and water service applications online.
Oak Point
Pilot Point
No public health emergency declared, but municipal court scheduled for Thursday, March 19 has been postponed.
Ponder
Providence Village
Sanger
Shady Shores
Town Hall is open for business, but residents are encouraged to call 940-498-0044 or email wendy.withers@shady-shores.com to minimize risk. Drop off payments in the white box out front.