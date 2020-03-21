North Central Texas College announced Friday that some classes will be put on hold until they can be held in-person safely.
Many colleges and universities across the U.S. have moved instruction to online-only, including the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University, as an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Classes at NCTC that can’t be taught online will resume at a later date and should be completed no later than June 30, according to a news release. The release says students should assume their classes will be taught online unless they receive an email stating they’re on hold.
Classes that have moved to online instruction will resume March 30. NCTC’s original plan was to limit student access to campus. Students will not be allowed on campus for any reason, unless in cases of emergency.