Amid recommendations to stay at home and practice “social distancing,” some people may be experiencing strains on their mental health. However, there are plenty of resources to aid in self-care.
Dr. Karen McDowell is a psychologist with AR Psychological Services in Denton, but she has been using the internet to provide mental health resources for about a year. Her online course Anxiety is an A--hole provides tools and training to help participants combat anxiety. She said that as people go through the course, they put together their own “anxiety textbook” to use in the future.
“I try hard, when I teach, to teach people to externalize anxiety [and] to really think about it like a bad roommate that has moved in,” McDowell said. “Rather than ‘you are anxiety,’ [you’re] seeing it more like anxiety has moved in and you have to clean up its mess, while also evicting it. And that takes time.”
She also plans to host live anxiety workshops on the first Wednesday of every month beginning April 1. She said that while the course is more general, the live workshops will focus more on dealing with anxiety related to current situations. She also has been doing casual live chats on her Facebook page, Dr. Karen McDowell.
McDowell also said that therapists at her clinic are providing therapy online. She said many people are experiencing grief amid the changes caused by COVID-19 but may not label their feelings in that way.
“I think that most of us, if not all of us, have lost something,” McDowell said. “Even if we somehow magically just got back to normal right now, we can’t change the fact that we have this collective experience and that this has happened to all of us. And there’s going to be a grief process with that.”
McDowell said she is concerned about an increase of suicide during this time because the two major factors contributing to suicidal ideation are hopelessness and helplessness.
“Hopelessness [means] they don’t feel like there’s a positive future,” McDowell said. “Helplessness [means they feel] that even if they try, it’s not going to matter ... And when these two coexist in a depressive episode, that’s when we start getting really worried about suicide.”
There are many things people can do to maintain mental health while social distancing. Dr. Charles Guarnaccia, an associate professor of psychology at the University of North Texas, suggested taking time to go outside and sticking to a schedule.
“People might stay at home in their pajamas all day,” Guarnaccia said. “I think that that may feel good as a kind of treat ... [but] on a regular basis, that can have a really negative effect on people’s mental health. I think the idea is to keep to a schedule. Get up, shower, get dressed [and] engage in some physical activity.”
McDowell said that instead of social distancing, this practice should be referred to as “physical distancing.” Guarnaccia expressed a similar concern, suggesting that people use video calling programs like Zoom to stay in contact with friends.
“[People] might get the incorrect idea that you’re supposed to stay socially isolated,” Guarnaccia said.
Dr. Whitney Mathison, director of the Counseling and Family Therapy Clinic at Texas Woman’s University, also said that isolation is a major concern during this time.
“Some individuals are struggling with loneliness,” Mathison said. “And because loneliness is so stigmatized in our society, it’s really difficult for people to talk about those feelings. So they’re even more isolated during that time.”
Mathison said it takes 21-30 days to develop a new habit, so people can use this time to develop new habits. She said people could practice time management, coping skills and mindfulness.
“Just remember that we’re all tied together,” Mathison said. “So you’re not alone, really.”