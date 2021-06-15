Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 2,070 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of June 15, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 76,613 60 604
Argyle 403 0 5
Aubrey 523 0 4
Bartonville 152 0 1
Carrollton 7,025 5 59
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,491 2 17
Copper Canyon 135 0 3
Corinth 1,972 2 14
Cross Roads 141 0 2
Dallas 741 1 10
Denton 11,771 6 158
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 271 1
Flower Mound 6,519 7 36
Fort Worth 1,354 2 8
Frisco 4,915 0 39
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 445 0 2
Highland Village 1,404 1 10
Justin 549 0 10
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 528 0 2
Lake Dallas 720 1 3
Lakewood Village 46 0
Lewisville 10,513 8 90
Little Elm 4,352 6 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 574 0 4
Oak Point 357 0 1
Pilot Point 463 0 14
Plano 211 0 11
Ponder 192 1
Prosper 304 1 2
Providence Village 641 1 2
Roanoke 950 2 3
Sanger 802 0 7
Shady Shores 222 0 2
Southlake 50 0 1
Trophy Club 1,153 0 5
Unincorporated 11,003 13 59

