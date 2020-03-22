Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
There are eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Denton and 30 countywide, after six additional cases were confirmed Sunday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.
On Sunday evening, an amended disaster declaration was issued by the Denton County Commissioners Court, which ordered closure of all personal care businesses, such as hair and nail salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors. Additionally, all public gatherings have been restricted to 10 people or fewer, according to a press release.
“Today, we are taking further stringent steps to reduce the risk of infection across Denton County as part of a regional approach to reducing the spread of COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.
Due to shortage of medical supplies, Judge Eads said temporarily reducing activities helps reduce the number of confirmed cases and shortages.
The executive order is effective as of 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 23.
The first positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Flower Mound and Roanoke, according to Public Health officials, while additional cases were confirmed in Frisco, Little Elm, Prosper and Denton.
Public Health officials confirmed an increase of five patients who were in home isolation, and an increase of one patient who is in hospital isolation. Additional travel-related and local transmission cases increased by two, respectively, while two cases are pending investigation.
The most recent recommended COVID-19 guidelines for people with mild symptoms are to self-isolate at home until fever is absent for 72 hours without the aid of fever-reducing medicine, other symptoms have improved and seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
If symptoms worsen, people should call their health care provider before going to an office or emergency room to limit potential spread.