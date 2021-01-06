Another six Denton County residents' deaths were confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health.
At least 224 county residents have died from the disease as of Wednesday afternoon, according to DCPH.
The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 358 such county deaths by Tuesday afternoon.
Three of the recently deceased announced Wednesday were Lewisville residents. One was a man in his 60s, one a man in his 70s and the third a woman at least 80 years of age.
The other three county residents were a Dallas woman at least 80 years of age, a Lewisville woman at least 80 years of age and a woman in her 70s living in the southwestern portion of unincorporated Denton County.
As of Wednesday, 105 intensive care unit beds were full across Denton County. Eight other staffed beds were open.
Additionally, DCPH confirmed another 646 residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
Among them, 93 live in Denton, 93 in unincorporated Denton County, 74 in Flower Mound and 65 in Lewisville.
Wednesday's announcement raised the cumulative countywide total to 41,409 infected residents, of whom 13,046 were estimated to still be infected.
The number of new infections announced each day has fallen slightly over the past couple weeks even as the number of active infections has continued to climb.
Public school officials in Denton County reported an additional 36 student and 27 staffer infections from Sunday until Tuesday.
Districts did not report additional infections to DCPH over holiday breaks, but local districts began returning to classes this week.