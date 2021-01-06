AP_20196685843333.jpg

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab.

 HOGP via Associated Press

Another six Denton County residents' deaths were confirmed to have been caused by COVID-19, according to Denton County Public Health.  

At least 224 county residents have died from the disease as of Wednesday afternoon, according to DCPH.

The Texas Department of State Health Services confirmed 358 such county deaths by Tuesday afternoon. 

Three of the recently deceased announced Wednesday were Lewisville residents. One was a man in his 60s, one a man in his 70s and the third a woman at least 80 years of age.

Additional charts and graphs

Additional charts depicting several data points relating to the coronavirus pandemic. Charts will be updated daily after 4 p.m.

web only

Confirmed case progression

  • 0

This chart provides a rough timeline of some statistics from Denton County Public Health as they were made public.

The other three county residents were a Dallas woman at least 80 years of age, a Lewisville woman at least 80 years of age and a woman in her 70s living in the southwestern portion of unincorporated Denton County.  

As of Wednesday, 105 intensive care unit beds were full across Denton County. Eight other staffed beds were open.

Additionally, DCPH confirmed another 646 residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Among them, 93 live in Denton, 93 in unincorporated Denton County, 74 in Flower Mound and 65 in Lewisville. 

COVID-19: rolling average compared to daily total

Wednesday's announcement raised the cumulative countywide total to 41,409 infected residents, of whom 13,046 were estimated to still be infected. 

The number of new infections announced each day has fallen slightly over the past couple weeks even as the number of active infections has continued to climb.

Public school officials in Denton County reported an additional 36 student and 27 staffer infections from Sunday until Tuesday.

Districts did not report additional infections to DCPH over holiday breaks, but local districts began returning to classes this week.   

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Jan. 6

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 41,409 646 224 6
Argyle 187 4
Aubrey 250 3 1
Bartonville 86 1
Carrollton 4,074 58 22
Celina 91 1
Coppell 14 0
The Colony 2,603 48 10
Copper Canyon 63 1
Corinth 1,097 13 4
Cross Roads 73 2 2
Dallas 479 4 7 1
Denton 7,076 93 63
DSSLC 188 0 3
Dish 4 0
Double Oak 133 2
Flower Mound 3,085 74 5 1
Fort Worth 652 7
Frisco 2,179 50 19
Hackberry 4 0
Hebron 52 0
Hickory Creek 254 4
Highland Village 686 21 6
Justin 347 3 5
Krugerville 72 2 1
Krum 303 2
Lake Dallas 429 3
Lakewood Village 21 0
Lewisville 5,980 65 39 3
Little Elm 2,174 37 7
New Fairview 2 0
Northlake 278 11 1
Oak Point 182 0
Pilot Point 253 5 6
Plano 82 0
Ponder 84 2
Prosper 135 1 1
Providence Village 320 4 1
Roanoke 492 9 1
Sanger 489 9
Shady Shores 135 0 1
Southlake 33 0
Trophy Club 636 14
Unincorporated 5,632 93 19 1

