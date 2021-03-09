virusstock
Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 10,925 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Tuesday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 9, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 68,236 460 431 6
Argyle 355 0 2
Aubrey 435 3 1
Bartonville 136 0
Carrollton 6,288 43 41
Celina 163 1
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,071 22 12
Copper Canyon 121 0
Corinth 1,781 5 12
Cross Roads 124 1 2
Dallas 671 5 9
Denton 10,655 47 117 1
DSSLC 217 0 3
DISH 15 0
Double Oak 231 1
Flower Mound 5,772 28 26
Fort Worth 1,179 2 5 3
Frisco 4,231 55 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 94 3
Hickory Creek 404 1 1
Highland Village 1,240 11 8
Justin 488 1 9 1
Krugerville 125 1 1
Krum 475 2 2
Lake Dallas 655 2
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,423 74 62
Little Elm 3,861 28 12
New Fairview 5 0
Northlake 499 3 3 1
Oak Point 315 3
Pilot Point 434 3 9
Plano 202 1 8
Ponder 180 0
Prosper 261 7 2
Providence Village 562 4 1
Roanoke 841 10 2
Sanger 728 3
Shady Shores 203 0 2
Southlake 45 0
Trophy Club 1,031 10 1
Unincorporated 9,648 80 41

