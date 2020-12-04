Six more Denton County residents’ deaths were found to be caused by COVID-19, according to a Friday announcement from county health officials.
All six were men, and five of them lived in long-term care facilities.
Two were men in their 70s living in Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin, one was at least 80 years old living at Autumn Leaves of Carrollton and one was a Lewisville resident at least 80 years old.
The other two men were residents of Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation in Pilot Point. One was at least 80, and the other was in his 60s.
A spokesperson for County Judge Andy Eads said he was unavailable for comment Friday.
Friday’s announcement raised the countywide total of COVID-19 deaths to 158, according to Denton County Public Health. The Texas Department of State Health Services, which has a different process for verifying such deaths, had confirmed 236 county deaths from the disease by Friday afternoon.
Men and older county residents continued to make up an outsized proportion of COVID-19 deaths.
Denton County Public Health, in its Friday update, also confirmed another 551 county residents had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
That brought the countywide total to 25,645, of whom 6,698 were estimated to still be infected.
Eighty-three of the newly infected residents included in the update live in unincorporated Denton County, 68 live in Lewisville, 67 live in Denton, and 59 live in Carrollton.
Only six of the county’s 88 staffed adult intensive care unit beds were available Friday, meaning 93.2% were occupied. Forty-three of the beds were filled by people suffering from something other than COVID-19.
Denton County public school officials Thursday confirmed another 14 students and five staffers had tested positive for the virus. Only 19.8% of schools reported cases to DCPH through the voluntary portal.
Those included in Thursday’s announcement attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- Three students at Ryan High
- Two students at Guyer High
- One student at Cross Oaks Elementary
- One student at Braswell High
- One staffer at Denton High
- One staffer at Houston Elementary
Argyle ISD
- Two students at Argyle High
- One student and one staffer at Argyle West Elementary
- One staffer at Argyle Middle
- One staffer at Hilltop Elementary
Aubrey ISD
- One student at Aubrey Middle
Lake Dallas ISD
- Two students at Lake Dallas High
- One student at Lake Dallas Elementary