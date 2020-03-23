There are now nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Denton and 36 countywide after six additional cases were confirmed Monday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.
Highland Village’s and The Colony’s first positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, as well as the first in unincorporated Denton County and portions of Plano and Dallas in Denton County. Additional cases were confirmed in Carrollton, Trophy Club and Denton.
On Monday, Denton County Judge Andy Eads said county officials are in the process of gathering data, and while an order for residents to shelter in place was not yet being considered, that could change depending on circumstances.
“We will be looking at an increase in counts and community spread and will be taking into consideration our recommendations from county health and our hospitals,” Eads said regarding a threshold for a shelter-in-place mandate. “Those are two things that we will be in constant communication with the over the weekend, and taking input from our partners, as we all work together on minimizing this outbreak.”
Eads, who approved an updated disaster declaration Sunday evening restricting public gatherings to 10 people or fewer, said nuances between his order and Dallas County are small. While a shelter-in-place has not been mandated by Denton County, he said county officials urge residents to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“Regardless of what actions the county is taking, we are asking for everyone to still use common sense and practice social distancing and to stay home,” Eads said. “Regardless what the government is telling you to do, the public need to know what the right thing is — if someone in the household is sick, isolate yourself best from them.”
Denton County Public Health officials confirmed an increase of four patients who are in home isolation and an increase of two patients in hospital isolation. Additional travel-related cases increased by three, while the local transmission count increased by two, and one more person was confirmed infected via contact with a confirmed case.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Texas received a total of $36.9 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as part of the state’s initial funding from the emergency coronavirus bill. The Texas Department of State Health will distribute $19.5 million to 43 local health departments, according to news release.
The most recent recommended COVID-19 guidelines for people with mild symptoms are to self-isolate at home until fever is absent for 72 hours without the aid of fever-reducing medicine, other symptoms have improved and seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
If symptoms worsen, people should call their health care provider before going to an office or emergency room in order to limit potential spread.