Denton County’s seventh COVID-19 related death, announced Sunday, is a male resident of a Lewisville nursing facility in his 90s who contracted the virus through local transmission, county officials reported.
“As we report the loss of a seventh life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”
On Friday, the first publicly identified case of the novel coronavirus emanating from a nursing home was confirmed out of a Lewisville facility. The second confirmed death Sunday is the second publicly identified case emanating from a nursing home in Denton County, although a facility was not provided by county officials.
An additional 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed Sunday, increasing the countywide total to 304 confirmed cases, while a total of 69 individuals have recovered. As well, eight new staff members at Denton State Supported Living Center are confirmed to have contracted the virus, increasing the total number of infected to 89 at the facility.
A total of 50 residents and 39 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to public health. Only two cases are reflected in countywide case totals, however, as six of the staff members who tested positive reside outside of the county.
A total of 235 individuals are in home isolation, while 67 individuals have been hospitalized and a total of two cases are pending investigation. Meanwhile, about 53% of all cases are concentrated in people age 50 and older, as of Sunday.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath.
Public health officials are urging individuals to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the virus.