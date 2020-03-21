Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
There are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Denton and 24 countywide as of Saturday afternoon, according to Denton County Public Health.
The two new coronavirus cases in Denton are man in his 20s who is in home isolation following travel-related exposure, and a woman in her 60s, also at home, who was infected following contact with a confirmed case.
Four of the patients in Denton are Denton State Supported Living Center residents who have been hospitalized, and a fifth Denton case is a man in his 60s in home isolation.
The county's cases also now include a Carrollton resident in her 60s who is in hospital isolation and contracted the virus through local transmission.
There are also three additional cases of travel-related exposure: Lewisville's fifth case, a man in his 40s, a man in his 20s in Pilot Point and a Trophy Club woman in her 20s, all of whom are in home isolation.
Denton County Public Health spokeswoman Jennifer Rainey said the man in his 50s who lives at the state supported living center contracted the virus through community transmission. He had no known contact with a confirmed case and no travel history.
Denton County's confirmed cases do not include anyone younger than 20 or older than 69, according to the news release.
Recent travel cases are at 13, eight involve local transmission, and three have had contacted with a confirmed case. Eight people are in hospital isolation and 16 are at home.
Seven people in their 60s, six people in their 50s and five people in their 20s have contracted the virus.
The most recent recommended COVID-19 guidelines for people with mild symptoms are to self-isolate at home until fever is absent for 72 hours without the aid of fever-reducing medicine, other symptoms have improved and seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
If symptoms worsen, people should call their health care provider before going to an office or emergency room to limit potential spread.
Denton County Public Health is contacting people who may have been exposed to the virus.