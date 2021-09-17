Masks sign
Local health officials confirmed Friday afternoon that another seven people across Denton County have died of COVID-19. 

Their deaths raise the countywide number of COVID-19 deaths to 678, according to Denton County Public Health.

DCPH released the following information about the seven residents:

  • one Lewisville woman in her 40s
  • one Lewisville man in his 60s
  • two Lewisville women in their 70s
  • one Carrollton woman in her 40s
  • one man in his 50s living in northwest unincorporated Denton County
  • one Lake Dallas woman in her 60s

Only one bed across all Denton County adult intensive care units was unoccupied Friday afternoon, according to DCPH. More than 60% of beds were occupied by someone battling COVID-19. 

DCPH on Friday also confirmed another 575 county residents had tested positive for the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. That brought the countywide toll to 96,307 infections, of whom an estimated 15,373 were still infected Friday. 

That is the second highest number of active infections reported by DCPH throughout the entire pandemic, second only to the report of 15,387 active infections on Jan. 29, 2021.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 17, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 96,307 575 678 7
Argyle 532 4 5
Aubrey 731 9 6
Bartonville 202 3 1
Carrollton 8,611 34 66 1
Celina 260 2
Coppell 23 0
The Colony 5,540 35 19
Copper Canyon 172 0 3
Corinth 2,587 21 16
Cross Roads 192 0 2
Dallas 859 3 11
Denton 15,057 95 172
DSSLC 226 0 4
Dish 19 0
Double Oak 341 1 1
Flower Mound 8,260 63 40
Fort Worth 1,677 8 9
Frisco 5,312 16 41
Hackberry 9 0 1
Haslet 1 1
Hebron 152 0
Hickory Creek 602 6 3
Highland Village 1,810 9 11
Justin 709 4 12
Krugerville 210 2 1
Krum 673 3 2
Lake Dallas 961 9 6 1
Lakewood Village 72 2
Lewisville 13,230 95 105 4
Little Elm 5,512 14 15
New Fairview 18 0
Northlake 768 7 4
Oak Point 456 5 1
Pilot Point 636 5 14
Plano 218 1 12
Ponder 286 4
Prosper 365 6 2
Providence Village 856 4 2
Roanoke 1243 8 3
Sanger 1075 4 7
Shady Shores 285 1 2
Southlake 53 0 1
Trophy Club 1,424 11 5
Unincorporated 14,082 80 73 1

