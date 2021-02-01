DCPH virus testing at Discovery Park
People line up in the cars for Denton County Public Health's COVID-19 testing site Dec. 1 at UNT Discovery Park. 

 Frances Tingle/For the DRC

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 15,138 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Feb. 1

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 54,154 600 325 7
Argyle 261 7 1
Aubrey 347 5 1
Bartonville 105 0
Carrollton 5,259 58 33
Celina 128 1
Coppell 17 0
The Colony 3,365 40 11
Copper Canyon 91 2
Corinth 1,405 12 9
Cross Roads 94 1 2
Dallas 568 4 7
Denton 8,788 85 80
DSSLC 210 0 3
Dish 7 0
Double Oak 172 3
Flower Mound 4,302 69 19 4
Fort Worth 894 13 1
Frisco 3,074 51 26 1
Hackberry 5 0
Hebron 77 0
Hickory Creek 320 4
Highland Village 932 12 7 1
Justin 414 1 7
Krugerville 97 0 1
Krum 382 5 1
Lake Dallas 541 7
Lakewood Village 28 1
Lewisville 7,716 70 52 1
Little Elm 2,996 30 10
New Fairview 4 0
Northlake 389 2 2
Oak Point 238 3
Pilot Point 328 3 8
Plano 180 2 8
Ponder 119 1
Prosper 175 2 1
Providence Village 422 5 1
Roanoke 654 9 1
Sanger 614 12
Shady Shores 167 4 1
Southlake 39 0
Trophy Club 835 5 1
Unincorporated 7,395 71 31

