Masks sign
A local business on the Square displays a sign about face masks. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 5,176 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of April 5, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 5,176 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increase
Denton County 72,160 184 473 7
Argyle 379 1 2
Aubrey 477 5 1
Bartonville 146 0
Carrollton 6,586 21 46
Celina 176 1
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,262 9 13
Copper Canyon 132 0
Corinth 1,852 2 13
Cross Roads 133 2 2
Dallas 706 1 9
Denton 11,122 14 127 1
DSSLC 218 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 246 0
Flower Mound 6,128 22 29 1
Fort Worth 1,268 1 5
Frisco 4,635 8 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 101 0
Hickory Creek 423 2 1
Highland Village 1,309 4 8
Justin 514 0 9
Krugerville 133 1 1
Krum 495 0 2
Lake Dallas 680 0 1
Lakewood Village 44 0
Lewisville 9,943 40 68 3
Little Elm 4,106 9 12
New Fairview 9 0
Northlake 532 2 4
Oak Point 337 1
Pilot Point 452 0 12
Plano 207 0 9
Ponder 188 0
Prosper 288 0 2
Providence Village 603 11 1
Roanoke 894 3 2
Sanger 768 3 4 2
Shady Shores 210 0 2
Southlake 48 0
Trophy Club 1,099 2 1
Unincorporated 10,267 19 47

