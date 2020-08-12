Coronavirus test kit

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's laboratory test kit for the new coronavirus.

 AP file photo

Denton County Public Health confirmed seven more county residents have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus discovered in 2019.

That is the largest number reported in a single day, nearly doubling the county’s previous record of four deaths reported Tuesday.

The health department had confirmed 73 such deaths in Denton County by Wednesday afternoon.

Due to a difference in reporting methodology, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 95 COVID-19 deaths in the county by the same time.

The most recent deaths included a Little Elm man in his 70s, a Highland Village man older than 80 who lived at Rambling Oaks Courtyard Assisted Living Residence, a Carrollton woman in her 60s living at Remarkable Healthcare of Prestonwood, a Carrollton woman in her 50s, a Frisco man older than 80, a Lewisville woman in her 40s and a Lewisville man in his 60s.

More information about the deceased is not released by Denton County Public Health.

Health officials also announced 92 more locals tested positive for the coronavirus in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday afternoon. That brings the countywide total to 7,959 individuals who have tested positive over the past several months. An estimated 2,909 of those people were actively infected Wednesday.

Fifteen of the newly infected county residents included in Wednesday’s announcement live in unincorporated portions of Denton County, 14 live in Denton, and 13 live in Carrollton.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Aug. 12

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths Death increases
Denton County 7,959 92 73
Argyle 38 0
Aubrey 52 0 1
Bartonville 15 0
Carrollton 803 13 11 2
Celina 12 0
Coppell 5 0
The Colony 507 5 3
Copper Canyon 14 0
Corinth 178 2 1
Cross Roads 9 0
Dallas 233 0 5
Denton 1,516 14 18
DSSLC 91 0 1
Double Oak 31 0
Flower Mound 444 8 1
Fort Worth 106 2
Frisco 342 2 4 1
Hackberry 2 0
Hebron 2 0
Hickory Creek 34 1
Highland Village 97 4 3
Justin 29 0
Krugerville 7 0
Krum 47 0
Lake Dallas 107 3
Lakewood Village 4 0
Lewisville 1,275 10 15 2
Little Elm 419 3 3 1
Northlake 28 1
Oak Point 26 1
Pilot Point 64 2
Plano 26 0
Ponder 10 0
Prosper 20 1 1
Providence Village 47 1
Roanoke 58 1 1
Sanger 83 2
Shady Shores 21 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 82 1
Unincorporated 1,071 15 4

