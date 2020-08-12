Denton County Public Health confirmed seven more county residents have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus discovered in 2019.
That is the largest number reported in a single day, nearly doubling the county’s previous record of four deaths reported Tuesday.
The health department had confirmed 73 such deaths in Denton County by Wednesday afternoon.
Due to a difference in reporting methodology, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported 95 COVID-19 deaths in the county by the same time.
The most recent deaths included a Little Elm man in his 70s, a Highland Village man older than 80 who lived at Rambling Oaks Courtyard Assisted Living Residence, a Carrollton woman in her 60s living at Remarkable Healthcare of Prestonwood, a Carrollton woman in her 50s, a Frisco man older than 80, a Lewisville woman in her 40s and a Lewisville man in his 60s.
More information about the deceased is not released by Denton County Public Health.
Health officials also announced 92 more locals tested positive for the coronavirus in the 24-hour period ending Wednesday afternoon. That brings the countywide total to 7,959 individuals who have tested positive over the past several months. An estimated 2,909 of those people were actively infected Wednesday.
Fifteen of the newly infected county residents included in Wednesday’s announcement live in unincorporated portions of Denton County, 14 live in Denton, and 13 live in Carrollton.