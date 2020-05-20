Denton County announced 45 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, marking the second-largest single-day increase in cases in nearly two months and bringing the county’s total to 1,161.

The highest new-case total was reported on March 27, when 54 cases of the novel coronavirus were announced.

Wednesday’s new cases came largely from Lewisville, with 24. Cases were also reported in Denton (5), Little Elm (1), The Colony (1), and the Denton County portions of Dallas (1), Flower Mound (2), Frisco (3), Carrollton (3), with five cases in unincorporated Denton County.

Of the 215 Denton residents who have contracted the coronavirus, 98 have recovered.

Another staff member has tested positive for the virus at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where a total of 66 employees have become infected. However, 14 staff members living in a different county are excluded from Denton County’s case totals.

Officials also reported 21 newly recovered patients on Wednesday, increasing the recovered case total to 592. The number of active cases — people who are currently infected — grew by 24, landing at 541.

On Friday, the county health department will conduct drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to noon at Trophy Club Town Hall. The county will have 400 testing kits on hand.

People who have shown symptoms and critical infrastructure workers are eligible for the free testing.

Individuals must register in advance by calling Denton County Public Health at 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.