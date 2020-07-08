Local health officials reported 123 more county residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Wednesday afternoon announcement marked the second-highest number of newly infected people reported in Denton County, bringing the total to 3,582.
Wednesday also marked the longest the county had gone without an additional death attributable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. The 37th, and most recent, death was confirmed on June 24.
Just under 44% of the positive tests belonged to people living in either Denton or Lewisville.
More than half of those same positives belonged to people in their 20s or 30s.
The number of people who actively have the virus has climbed at a significantly steeper rate than those who have recovered, a trend that emerged in mid-June. As of Wednesday, 2,255 people were confirmed to actively have the virus, while 1,290 had recovered, according to Denton County Public Health.
Denton reported the highest number of people who tested positive for the virus with 31 confirmed Wednesday. Lewisville reported 23, unincorporated sections of the county reported 16, Little Elm reported nine and Carrollton reported seven.
The Colony and Frisco each added six more people with the virus. Corinth and Flower Mound each added five. Justin added four.
Fort Worth, Hickory Creek and Lake Dallas added two county residents each.
The following municipalities each had one more county resident test positive for the virus: Dallas, Krum, Ponder, Prosper and Providence Village.