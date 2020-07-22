AP20071651723367.jpg

Denton County saw a record-breaking number of people test positive for the second day in a row Wednesday afternoon.

According to Denton County Public Health, 228 more locals were confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. That brings the countywide total to 5,544 confirmed cases since March. 

Health officials also confirmed a Denton man in his 70s recently died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the countywide total to 46 deaths by Wednesday. 

Men in the county constitute roughly 50.4% of confirmed cases but 71.7% of deaths.

Residents in their 20s account for the largest numerical increase in those who have tested positive for the virus during July, having seen an additional 672 20-somethings test positive for the virus over the past few weeks

Those under the age of 20 have seen the fastest rate of growth, having seen a 140% increase since July 1. 

The number of tests conducted in the county has not dramatically changed over the past three weeks, but the proportion of those tests that come back positive has. That suggests the rate of infection is climbing beyond testing capacity.

The positivity rate from July 12-18 was an all-time high of 15.5% in the county.

Roughly 14% of the 706 occupied hospital beds were filled with patients fighting COVID-19 Wednesday, according to information from DCPH. 

Forty-one of the people confirmed to have tested positive Wednesday live in Denton. Thirty-one live in Lewisville, 26 live in The Colony and 21 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County. 

Carrollton, Flower Mound and Little Elm each had 17 more county residents test positive for the virus. Dallas added 10. 

Corinth added nine, and Frisco added six. Sanger and Trophy Club each added four.  

Each of the following added three more residents who tested positive for the virus: Aubrey, Krum, Pilot Point and Providence Village.

Each of the following added two more residents who tested positive for the virus: Cross Roads, Fort Worth and Highland Village.

Each of the following added one more resident who tested positive for the virus: Argyle, Double Oak, Hickory Creek, Northlake, Plano and Roanoke.

The first Southlake resident in the city's Denton County portion also tested positive for the virus by Wednesday afternoon. 

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of July 22

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 5544 46
Argyle 26
Aubrey 34 1
Bartonville 9
Carrollton 556 4
Celina 10
Coppell 3
The Colony 383 3
Copper Canyon 13
Corinth 111
Cross Roads 9
Dallas 165 3
Denton 1095 14
DSSLC 67 1
Double Oak 25
Flower Mound 307 1
Fort Worth 67
Frisco 247 2
Hackberry 1
Hebron 1
Hickory Creek 19
Highland Village 50
Justin 20
Krugerville 2
Krum 37
Lake Dallas 68
Lakewood Village 2
Lewisville 915 11
Little Elm 293 1
Northlake 21
Oak Point 14
Pilot Point 34
Plano 17
Ponder 8
Prosper 16 1
Providence Village 31
Roanoke 39
Sanger 47
Shady Shores 19 1
Southlake 1
Trophy Club 53
Unincorporated 709 3

