Denton County saw a record-breaking number of people test positive for the second day in a row Wednesday afternoon.
According to Denton County Public Health, 228 more locals were confirmed to have the novel coronavirus. That brings the countywide total to 5,544 confirmed cases since March.
Health officials also confirmed a Denton man in his 70s recently died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the countywide total to 46 deaths by Wednesday.
Men in the county constitute roughly 50.4% of confirmed cases but 71.7% of deaths.
Residents in their 20s account for the largest numerical increase in those who have tested positive for the virus during July, having seen an additional 672 20-somethings test positive for the virus over the past few weeks
Those under the age of 20 have seen the fastest rate of growth, having seen a 140% increase since July 1.
The number of tests conducted in the county has not dramatically changed over the past three weeks, but the proportion of those tests that come back positive has. That suggests the rate of infection is climbing beyond testing capacity.
The positivity rate from July 12-18 was an all-time high of 15.5% in the county.
Roughly 14% of the 706 occupied hospital beds were filled with patients fighting COVID-19 Wednesday, according to information from DCPH.
Forty-one of the people confirmed to have tested positive Wednesday live in Denton. Thirty-one live in Lewisville, 26 live in The Colony and 21 live in unincorporated portions of Denton County.
Carrollton, Flower Mound and Little Elm each had 17 more county residents test positive for the virus. Dallas added 10.
Corinth added nine, and Frisco added six. Sanger and Trophy Club each added four.
Each of the following added three more residents who tested positive for the virus: Aubrey, Krum, Pilot Point and Providence Village.
Each of the following added two more residents who tested positive for the virus: Cross Roads, Fort Worth and Highland Village.
Each of the following added one more resident who tested positive for the virus: Argyle, Double Oak, Hickory Creek, Northlake, Plano and Roanoke.
The first Southlake resident in the city's Denton County portion also tested positive for the virus by Wednesday afternoon.