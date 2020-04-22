A second inmate in the Denton County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday.
Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree said in a news release that the individual who tested positive was placed in single-cell isolation when symptoms first appeared.
“The Sheriff’s Office continues to follow a strict protocol for handling all individuals currently in and being brought into the Denton County Jail,” Murphree said in the release. “We began preparing for the potential for COVID-19 cases in the jail beginning in early March and continue to implement daily procedures to reduce potential spread. All individuals coming into the jail are placed in a quarantine POD per procedure.”
The jail’s first reported case was on April 10.
Denton County also announced the 19th death related to COVID-19, a Denton man in his 60s.
Officials reported 25 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, increasing the countywide total to 644.
The 19th victim is the fifth resident of Denton to die of complications related to the novel coronavirus. He had been hospitalized after contracting the virus through local transmission.
Of all countywide deaths relating to the novel coronavirus, 42.1% have occurred in patients ages 60-69.
“As we report the loss of a 19th life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in a statement. “We know that each life lost to COVID-19 is one too many.”
Denton County cities with new cases on Wednesday include Lewisville (8), The Colony (2), Little Elm (1), Krum (1), Lake Dallas (1), the Denton County portions of Carrollton (3), Fort Worth (2) and Frisco (3), and another case reported from unincorporated Denton County (1).
Denton reported three new cases of the novel coronavirus, increasing the citywide total to 116.
Another staff member has tested positive for the virus at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where the total number of infected staff stands at 60; however, 14 staff members who reside in a different county are excluded from totals.
No additional cases were reported from residents at either the state supported living center, where 54 have tested positive for the virus, or any of the 105 long-term care facilities in Denton County, where 17 cases have been found.
A total of 531 people in Denton County are listed in home isolation, while 112 have been hospitalized, and one case is still pending an investigation.
The most predominant age group to have contracted the virus remains individuals who are younger than 50, with a slight overall majority of 52.6%.
Five individuals were listed as recovered from the virus in Wednesday’s announcement, increasing the overall recovered count to 263, while the total number of active cases increased to 362.
COVID-19 symptoms include a fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath.
Public health officials are urging people to call ahead before arriving at an emergency room or doctor’s office to limit community spread of the coronavirus.