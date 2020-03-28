Denton County’s second COVID-19 related death is an Aubrey man in his 60s, according to Denton County Public Health.
The county’s COVID-19 cases reached 148 Saturday as Denton County Public Health reported an additional 11 cases. Citywide cases reached 50 on Saturday with 40 at the Denton State School.
One more Denton State Supported Living Center resident and staffer tested positive for the virus. Health officials also reported that five more people recovered from the virus for a total of 28.
Saturday’s case update also included the first person younger than 19 years old to test positive for the virus. 61% of reported cases in the county have been residents 50 and older.
Texas Health Resources announced Monday in a news release that it would be limiting visitor access to its facilities as a response to the pandemic.
Visitors won’t be allowed inside inpatient areas, but exceptions can be made on a case-by-case basis. Only one visitor is allowed in the labor, delivery and post-partum areas per patient. Only two parents or guardians are permitted in the neonatal intensive care unit area.
No visitors are allowed inside the Emergency Department areas. Only one visitor is allowed inside the outpatient area to accompany an impaired person needing mobility assistance.
All visitors that are allowed must meet screening requirements and be at least 16 years old. Visitors must follow social distancing guidelines, thorough hand hygiene and directions from hospital staff.