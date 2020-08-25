Not all Denton ISD schools will have students on campus beginning Wednesday, but 96 buses will run their routes for the first day of the new school year.
In part, that means local drivers should watch for students, buses and school zone speed limits.
Students don’t officially start in-person instruction until Sept. 8, although changes are possible based on advice from Denton County Public Health. Despite that, hundreds of students will return to schools Wednesday to take their online classes on campuses.
Denton ISD spokesperson Derrick Jackson, responding to emailed questions Tuesday afternoon, said 635 students are registered to ride the bus Wednesday.
Additionally, he wrote that each student will be required to wear a mask while on the bus, and hand sanitizer will be available on board.
Weather permitting, windows will be open aboard each bus to minimize the spread of the virus at fault for the ongoing pandemic.
District officials have previously said students who ride Denton ISD buses will have assigned seats, which could make it easier to conduct contract tracing when a student is infected with the coronavirus. The same will hold true for classrooms.
Wednesday will be another milestone in the district’s 2020-21 plan for in-person classes with school starting. Teachers had some experience with students learning face to face in a pandemic through the district’s Jump Start program earlier this summer.
Ultimately, the true test of the district’s plans will come when the majority of students begin learning in-person on Sept. 8.