Sanger’s regular season finale against Celina scheduled for Friday night has been canceled after multiple COVID-19 cases were confirmed at Sanger High School, Sanger coach Rocky Smart confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.
In addition to the football game being canceled, Sanger High is also closing its campus on Thursday and Friday.
Sanger ISD posted a letter to the district website detailing its decision.
“In an abundance of caution and in effort to provide the safest learning environment possible for our students, and in conjunction with a spike in COVID-19 cases at the high school campus, we will be closing the high school campus for the remainder of the week,” says the letter, signed by Superintendent Tommy Hunter. “We are sorry for any inconvenience but appreciate your understanding and your support during these challenging times.”
The game against Celina will not be made up, and it will go down as a no-contest. Sanger will finish the regular season 8-1 overall and in third place in District 4-4A Division II.
Playoffs for Class 4A and under schools begin next week.
It is Sanger’s best season since the Indians finished 10-2 in 2015. Sanger is coming off a one-win season last year and a winless campaign in 2018.
“Our kids have played really well this year,” Sanger ISD athletic director Chuck Galbreath said. “We’re having a really good season. And obviously, coming off a couple of tough seasons, we were really excited about the game. Obviously, we signed up to play all 10 games, and it’s disappointing that we don’t get to, for our kids, our coaches, our community and everybody involved.
“But this is a different year. And we’re having to take it one week at a time and one day at a time. Unfortunately, this just kind of hit us all of a sudden.”