Sanger High School's graduation ceremony has been tentatively postponed until June 6, according to a Friday announcement by Sanger ISD Superintendent Tommy Hunter.
In the announcement, Hunter pointed toward similar moves by the University of North Texas.
If all proceeds as planned, the ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. at Indian Stadium in Sanger.
He wrote that prom, senior night, baccalaureate, senior breakfast and other activities will continue in a different format.
"While the circumstances surrounding our seniors have dampened their spirits we hope each one of them knows they make it a great day to be a Sanger Indian!" Hunter wrote.