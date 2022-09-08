Richardson omicron
Buy Now

The latest data shows Texas is being dominated by strains of the omicron COVID-19 variant, which are the strains targeted by the latest booster shot.

With updated COVID-19 booster shots rolling out to health providers, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson called it a "simple equation," that residents should get the dose for the best protection against the latest coronavirus strains.

The latest booster shots, produced by both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sept. 1. The shots are aimed directly at two strains of the COVID-19 omicron variant: BA.4 and BA.5. Doses are already available from certain health providers such as pharmacies, but the rollout is continuing.

Recommended for you