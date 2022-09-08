With updated COVID-19 booster shots rolling out to health providers, Denton County Public Health Director Matt Richardson called it a "simple equation," that residents should get the dose for the best protection against the latest coronavirus strains.
The latest booster shots, produced by both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, were approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sept. 1. The shots are aimed directly at two strains of the COVID-19 omicron variant: BA.4 and BA.5. Doses are already available from certain health providers such as pharmacies, but the rollout is continuing.
In an interview Thursday afternoon, Richardson said the vaccine is targeting the dominant strains of the virus. The latest data for Texas' health region shows omicron BA.5 at 91.4% of cases, omicron BA.4.6 at 4.8% and omicron BA.4 at 3.7%.
Richardson said there's no mechanical difference in how the updated booster shot interacts with the body. The same mRNA technology is being applied, just with a different formula.
"We're retraining the soldiers to fight on the frontline against the newest strain," Richardson said. "The mRNA really invites your body to make the spike protein components that look like the newest variant, and your immune system is trained to attack those when it comes into contact."
Richardson said DCPH and neighboring county health departments haven't gotten any shipments of the booster yet, though they should be coming in "any day now." As for why the vaccine recipe was changed now, he said there were concerns about the old vaccine's effectiveness against current strains.
"The basic reasoning behind changing the recipe is that omicron was particularly transmissible," Richardson said. "There was some concern that the original coronavirus vaccine was losing its efficacy, so this is a way to halt the continued evolution [of the virus], or at least address it."
The Pfizer booster is recommended for people 12 and up, while the Moderna booster is recommended for anyone 18 and up. Richardson said you need to be fully vaccinated to begin with, and need to be at least two months out from your most recent shot.
As far as demand goes, DCPH hasn't seen as much when it comes to boosters. Across the country, less than 50% of people who have been fully vaccinated have gotten a booster shot. Richardson said there likely won't be large-scale clinics like the department has hosted in the past, because it isn't anticipating that kind of demand. Despite that, he said the update is an important step.
"Yesterday in Denton County, there were still 26 people hospitalized with COVID," Richardson said. "It really is a simple equation. … It's prudent to take whatever protective measure you can to prevent hospitalization."