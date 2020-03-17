Editor’s note: This article is available free of charge for all readers as part of the Denton Record-Chronicle’s continued coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and response. Look for additional articles on the outbreak, available free for unlimited access, at DentonRC.com. To support critical journalism such as this, please consider a digital subscription.
County offices, businesses and events continued to announce closures, delays and changes Tuesday amid the spread of the coronavirus.
Locally, here's what happened Tuesday:
The second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Denton County was announced Tuesday afternoon. The patient, a woman in her 50s, is currently quarantined.
The City of Denton extended the disaster declaration and prohibited gatherings of more than 100 people. The order allows businesses like gyms and restaurants to stay open.
Denton County updated its disaster declaration to limit gatherings of people to 50 people or fewer.
The county also has canceled walk-in clients at the Denton County Clerks Office.
Texas Woman's University moved the majority of classes online, and asked students to move out of their dorms if they could.
We're keeping track of how local businesses are modifying their hours and offerings here. If you know of updates, let our Ryan Higgs know at rhiggs@dentonrc.om.
We are also constantly updating a list of cancellations and rescheduled events. To be included in this listing, contact Lucinda Breeding at lbreeding@dentonrc.com.
United Way of Denton County created a new fund to help support people who have suffered income or job loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitation has become extremely limited at the Denton State Supported Living Center, and all visitors are being screened.
Local school officials are also trying to figure out how to navigate what standardized tests will stay and go this spring.