With Texas rolling out several restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus, Denton bars and other local businesses will face closures and occupancy restrictions as the road gets even tougher in their navigation through the pandemic.
The restrictions were rolled out for Trauma Service Area E, which encompasses much of North Texas, including Denton County. The region reached seven consecutive days in which the percentage of total inpatient hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients was over 15%, and restrictions will continue until it falls under that mark for seven days.
The restrictions include the closures of bars and nightclubs as well as a reduction in occupancy for business establishments currently operating at 75%, which now must operate at 50%.
Deputy County Administrator Jody Gonzalez said Denton County will work with its municipalities to enforce the new measures, and that there will be a grace period while they will focus on getting voluntary compliance from businesses.
“It’s more of a campaign — we really want to give a time period for people to gain compliance,” Gonzalez said. “We want to have a conversation with them, not an enforcement issue.”
Gonzalez said that while the county hopes to work with businesses to avoid issues, enforcement will likely stem from complaints or issues of gross noncompliance.
Those businesses, few of which have gone unimpacted by the pandemic, will face even more difficult circumstances. Denton Chamber of Commerce President Erica Pangburn said the chamber is promoting that residents can still support local businesses safely and in accordance with the additional restrictions.
The chamber is launching a campaign — the “$100 Challenge”— encouraging residents to set aside $100, or whatever they can, of their holiday shopping budget to spend at a locally owned business.
“Navigating through this is what we’re all trying to do, without a roadmap, right now,” Pangburn said. “We want to stress that we don’t have to choose between safety and commerce — we can still do business safely.”
Ben Esely owns one such business — The Bearded Monk, a downtown craft beer bar. Though many bars, both locally and nationally, are operating as restaurants and thus are subject only to the occupancy restrictions, bars like Esely’s must close their indoor and outdoor seating completely.
For Esely, the transition won’t take much. His bar closed its patio seating earlier in the week in favor of drive-thru and delivery service as a response to the rising cases and an expected Thanksgiving spike. Despite that, he said he feels bars are being unfairly targeted by the state, and that state officials could do much more to reduce the spread of the virus.
“I feel like bars are being scapegoated. I’ve seen unsafe behavior in multiple places outside the bar and restaurant scene,” Esely said. “I think to simply close bars and restrict capacity in other places seems like a super weak measure to do anything about this.”
Esely said he isn’t against countermeasures to the virus, adding he’s in favor of more all-encompassing action, provided that the state works with affected residents and businesses.
“I would think a full shutdown and then support for the residents of Texas would knock this thing out,” Esely said.
As for the alcohol industry, specifically bars, Esely said he fears many local establishments across the state could start closing, as he’s seen breweries and distributors struggle throughout the pandemic.
“I’m worried we’re going to see closures — we’re already seeing some of that,” Esely said. “This can be survivable, but it’s the call to action of supporting local small businesses.”