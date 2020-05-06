Drive-thru testing

Denton County Public Health employees administer a COVID-19 test during the county's first drive-thru testing clinic on Saturday, May 2.

 Jeff Woo/DRC

Of the 178 people tested during county's first drive-thru testing clinic, 22 tested positive for COVID-19 — roughly 12% — according to Denton County Public Health.

Officials announced those results and a total of 14 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, increasing the countywide total to 846.

“Our team is reaching out to all individuals tested to provide results,” Matt Richardson, public health director, said in a news release.

A handful of test results from Saturday's clinic were reported on Wednesday, with the remaining test results included in Thursday's case total.

Thursday's new COVID-19 cases included six from Denton and one from Lake Dallas, plus one case each in the Denton County portions of Dallas and Lewisville and five in unincorporated parts of Denton County.

The number of people reported to have recovered from the novel coronavirus increased to 406 on Thursday, while Denton County's active case total increased to 418.

Of the 7,963 COVID-19 tests conducted by public and private health care providers, roughly 15% were performed by Denton County Public Health, department spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said. With the county's second drive-thru clinic scheduled for Friday, May 8, additional cases are anticipated over the next few weeks, she noted.

Friday's free drive-thru testing event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Friday in the Dillard’s parking lot at Music City Mall in Lewisville. Residents interested in being tested must register in advance by calling county health at 940-349-2585 during business hours.

Testing is reserved for symptomatic members of the community and asymptomatic workers, such as first responders, health care workers, long-term facility staff and transportation workers. 

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 6

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 846 22
Argyle 1
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 98 2
Celina 1
The Colony 52 1
Copper Canyon 4
Corinth 9
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 37 1
Denton 164 8
DSSLC 54
Double Oak 7
Flower Mound 35 1
Fort Worth 11
Frisco 55
Hickory Creek 3
Highland Village 11
Justin 2
Krum 7
Lake Dallas 14
Lewisville 84 7
Little Elm 53
Northlake 4
Oak Point 1
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 1
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 8
Sanger 3
Shady Shores 2
Trophy Club 10
Unincorporated 88 1

