Of the 178 people tested during county's first drive-thru testing clinic, 22 tested positive for COVID-19 — roughly 12% — according to Denton County Public Health.
Officials announced those results and a total of 14 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, increasing the countywide total to 846.
“Our team is reaching out to all individuals tested to provide results,” Matt Richardson, public health director, said in a news release.
A handful of test results from Saturday's clinic were reported on Wednesday, with the remaining test results included in Thursday's case total.
Thursday's new COVID-19 cases included six from Denton and one from Lake Dallas, plus one case each in the Denton County portions of Dallas and Lewisville and five in unincorporated parts of Denton County.
The number of people reported to have recovered from the novel coronavirus increased to 406 on Thursday, while Denton County's active case total increased to 418.
Of the 7,963 COVID-19 tests conducted by public and private health care providers, roughly 15% were performed by Denton County Public Health, department spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said. With the county's second drive-thru clinic scheduled for Friday, May 8, additional cases are anticipated over the next few weeks, she noted.
Friday's free drive-thru testing event will be from 8 a.m. to noon Friday in the Dillard’s parking lot at Music City Mall in Lewisville. Residents interested in being tested must register in advance by calling county health at 940-349-2585 during business hours.
Testing is reserved for symptomatic members of the community and asymptomatic workers, such as first responders, health care workers, long-term facility staff and transportation workers.