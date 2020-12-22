State data releases continue to show many of the same trends they have in past weeks regarding the state of the pandemic in public schools, but lopsided disclosures have created a few anomalies.
The data, released Friday by the Texas Department of State Health Services, covered reports from public schools through Dec. 13.
A Denton Record-Chronicle analysis of the data focused on 11 local school districts and nine charter school campuses in Denton County. Private schools are not included in the data releases.
Included school districts are Argyle, Aubrey, Denton, Krum, Lake Dallas, Lewisville, Little Elm, Northwest, Pilot Point, Ponder and Sanger ISDs.
Included charter schools are Corinth Classical Academy–Upper Campus, Corinth Classical Academy, Founders Classical Academy of Flower Mound, iSchool High Lewisville, Denton Classical Academy, Trivium Academy, the University of North Texas’ Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science, as well as the North Texas Collegiate Academy’s south, north and east campuses.
Below is a brief summary of the Record-Chronicle’s findings following an analysis of the data:
State vs. local
The differences between state-level data disclosures and those done by Denton County Public Health are becoming more stark as the weeks slip by.
For example, the trove of data released this past week showed a total of 2,972 student and staffer virus infections in Denton County schools from July 27 through Dec. 13.
That number included 2,303 student and 671 staff infections and did not include the county’s charter schools.
DCPH, on the other hand, had confirmed a total of 1,811 such infections by Dec. 14. That included 1,363 students and 448 staffers.
DCPH maintains a public-facing dashboard of pandemic numbers for county schools, but participation is entirely voluntary.
Blank spaces, zeroes and asterisks
Three school districts and 80 traditional campuses did not show any data for this past week in the state data dump.
That indicates no data was submitted by the filing deadline.
Aubrey, Pilot Point and Ponder ISDs did not have any new data submitted.
Only one of the 10 charter schools included in the Record-Chronicle analysis — Trivium Academy in Carrollton — submitted new data for this past reporting period.
All but one of the new data fields for Trivium was suppressed. The state suppresses data for several reasons, among which are low case counts and high positivity rates.
The north and south campuses of the North Texas Collegiate Academy, as well as UNT’s TAMS program, had not submitted any data for the most recent or all previous reporting periods, according to state data.
In addition to the 80 traditional campuses without any new data submitted, 82 other campuses had the majority of new data suppressed by the state.
Overall, that means 81.9% of all possible new data for Denton County schools included in the analysis was either not submitted by public school officials or submitted data was suppressed.
The largest infection increases
The five campuses with the largest numerical increases in infected students followed a similar pattern over the past reporting period.
Flower Mound High School and Northwest ISD’s Nelson High in Trophy Club, two of the largest campuses in the county, each reported another 22 infected students by Dec. 13. Northwest ISD’s Eaton High in the Haslet area reported 17. Lewisville High reported 16 and Lewisville ISD’s Hebron High in Carrollton reported 14.
Similarly, the number of overall increased infections, which accounts for both students and staffers, across entire school districts loosely follow the same pattern as district population.
Staff infections, on the other hand, were largest among some of the smaller campuses in Denton County.
Sanger ISD’s Butterfield Elementary reported the largest numerical increase with six infected staffers in the reporting period. It was followed by the district’s Clear Creek Intermediate with five infections.
Flower Mound High, a campus with nearly 12 times more students than Clear Creek, reported another four staffer infections.
The largest relative infection increases
Krum High School retained its top spot when comparing confirmed infections with campus enrollment.
As in past weeks, this category compares infections reported to the state, which include only students who have some on-campus interaction, with the total campus enrollment provided in the same data set.
The oftentimes lower, on-campus enrollment figure isn’t used because some students enrolled in virtual classes might still participate in face-to-face activities on campuses other than classes.
Using that methodology, 6.53% of Krum High’s total campus enrollment had been confirmed infected by Dec. 13.
Northwest ISD’s Tidwell Middle School, in Fort Worth near Haslet, took the second-place slot with 5.7% of students infected. Data for Tidwell was suppressed in previous reporting periods.
Lewisville ISD’s Griffin Middle School retained third place with 5.13%, followed by Sanger High with 4.76%, Pilot Point High with 4.09% and Hebron High with 4.08%.
Schools don’t know where students are getting infected
Approximately 77.76% of confirmed student and staff infections come from an unknown source, according to state data.
That is up slightly from 77.01% in the previous reporting period. The figure has continually risen over the past several weeks, even as school district officials continue to argue in public meetings that most students are infected outside of school activities.
District officials during the most recent reporting period reported 21.67% of infections took place off campus and only 0.57% happened on campus.