In a virtual town hall meeting Thursday afternoon, local renters expressed frustration with city of Denton officials for not doing more to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.
District 3 council member Jesse Davis hosted the town hall on Zoom to answer questions from concerned tenants who worry they may face eviction. It was off to a rocky start after an internet troll hacked into the meeting, and tempers flared as soon as it was back on course.
Some tenants demanded officials enact an eviction freeze similar to the Texas Supreme Court’s emergency order, which delays eviction hearings until April 19. But Davis, who is also an attorney, said the city would not be within its legal powers to do so.
“I fully expect that the [Texas] Supreme Court will probably extend that suspension,” he said. “How long they extend it, I don’t know.”
Although Denton City Council can provide citizens with useful information about resources, Davis said it’s limited in the actions it can take to stave off evictions.
Davis, who also rents out a mother-in-law suite behind his home, acknowledged he accepted campaign funds from the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas during his run for council.
Dallas and Tarrant counties have enacted longer grace periods, but Davis said that as of now, Denton has no plans to follow suit. He said that doing so could invite disgruntled landlords to sue the city.
Unemployed tenants who are concerned about rent should be hunting for new jobs, Davis said. But many viewers criticized that suggestion, saying that searching for employment during a pandemic could put their lives at risk.
Davis also encouraged jobless tenants to file for unemployment with the Texas Workforce Commission. Several viewers said that they have been unable to do so, however, since the TWC website and helplines have been overwhelmed.
It will likely take at least three weeks for anyone to receive an unemployment check, said tenant George Ferrie, who is running for the District 1 seat on Denton City Council. By then, the justice of the peace courts will again be conducting eviction hearings.
Fair housing advocate Dewey Marshall said he’s calling for Denton City Council to augment its $50,000 relief package to $1 million in aid for rent and utilities. But Davis bristled at the suggestion, saying that doing so would have “dramatic consequences” for the city’s general fund.
Davis also said that if a landlord is not fulfilling their role as per the terms of the lease, a tenant should seek legal counsel. That suggestion drew further criticism from tenants.
“If we don’t have money for our rent, how will we have money for a lawyer?” one viewer, Derek Villareal, wrote in the comments section.
Some have called for the city to stop charging for utility services, a move Davis said he does not endorse. Although the city will not discontinue utility service during the pandemic, Davis said state law prevents it from permanently waiving charges for those services.
In the comments section, some disgruntled attendees criticized Davis for justifying the council’s inaction instead of providing tangible solutions. Tenant Ren Thygesen said they thought the city was not taking the disaster seriously enough, in part because council members are not facing eviction themselves.
“This is an unprecedented situation, and there needs to be unprecedented moves by our city,” Thygesen said.
Davis acknowledged tenants’ frustrations but stopped short of providing solutions.
“I wish that I had more answers,” he said, “not just for renters, but for every aspect of what people are experiencing right now.”