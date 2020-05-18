Denton County officials announced eight newly recovered COVID-19 patients and another 19 cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the respective totals to 565 and 1,088.
While the number of recovered patients continues to outpace active totals, the number of active cases has increased by 74 over the past six days, compared with 42 who have recovered. The total number of active cases has increased to 495.
Denton County area towns and cities reporting new cases on Monday include The Colony (1), Lake Dallas (1), Little Elm (2), Denton (5); and the Denton County portions of Fort Worth (1), Carrollton (2) and Lewisville (4), while three new cases are being reported from unincorporated Denton County. Of the 204 Denton residents infected, roughly 46% have recovered.
Another staff member also has tested positive for the coronavirus at the Denton State Supported Living Center, where the number of infected employees is now 65. However, 14 staff who live outside Denton County are excluded from county totals.
As of Saturday, approximately 13,523 Denton County residents have been tested between public and private health care providers for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Of those who have been tested, approximately 1,704 — or roughly 12.6% — have been performed via public health care, said Jennifer Rainey, spokeswoman for Denton County Public Health.
Of the 223 who were tested during the public drive-thru event on May 8 in Lewisville, 11 tested positive for the coronavirus, Rainey said. At the first drive-thru event on May 2 in Denton, she said 22 individuals tested positive out of 178 who were registered.
However, she said the most recent results from drive-thru testing at Braswell High School in Little Elm were not yet available.
The fourth drive-thru testing event for COVID-19 — scheduled for Tuesday between 8 a.m. and noon at the Union Circle Parking Garage at the University of North Texas — will have an overall testing capacity of 400. There are no costs associated with being tested at the event on Tuesday. However, individuals must register in advance to be eligible for testing.