While Denton County Public Health announced 59 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, they also announced 67 newly recovered cases.
The county did not report any additional deaths. The county has confirmed 107 deaths from COVID-19, though the Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 148 deaths.
Denton reported 12 new cases, there are 11 new cases in Lewisville and 10 new cases in unincorporated portions of Denton County.
DCPH also announced another free testing event Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Bakersfield Park in Flower Mound, 1201 Duncan Lane.
Advance registration is required by phone at 940-349-2585, and appointments start at 8 a.m. Eligible community members include people who have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the past week, essential employees, people ages 60 and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.