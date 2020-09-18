200630_drc_news_UNTTesting_12.jpg

DCPH provided a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center at the University of North Texas’ Union Circle Parking Garage Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Denton, Texas.

 Fiona Scoggin/DRC

While Denton County Public Health announced 59 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, they also announced 67 newly recovered cases.

The county did not report any additional deaths. The county has confirmed 107 deaths from COVID-19, though the Texas Department of Health and Human Services reported 148 deaths.

Denton reported 12 new cases, there are 11 new cases in Lewisville and 10 new cases in unincorporated portions of Denton County.

DCPH also announced another free testing event Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Bakersfield Park in Flower Mound, 1201 Duncan Lane.

Advance registration is required by phone at 940-349-2585, and appointments start at 8 a.m. Eligible community members include people who have had symptoms of COVID-19 in the past week, essential employees, people ages 60 and older, and people who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of Sept. 18

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 11,441 59 107
Argyle 49 0
Aubrey 72 1 1
Bartonville 30 0
Carrollton 1,241 4 16
Celina 15 0
Coppell 7 0
The Colony 737 1 4
Copper Canyon 16 0
Corinth 257 0 2
Cross Roads 12 1
Dallas 297 1 6
Denton 2,210 12 33
Dish 1 0
DSSLC 101 0 1
Double Oak 33 1
Flower Mound 665 6 1
Fort Worth 166 3
Frisco 441 0 5
Hackberry 3 0
Hebron 11 0
Hickory Creek 51 0
Higland Village 141 1 3
Justin 40 0
Krugerville 10 0 1
Krum 67 1
Lake Dallas 143 0
Lakewood Village 8 0
Lewisville 1,802 11 17
Little Elm 601 2 5
Northlake 47 0 1
Oak Point 44 2
Pilot Point 104 0 1
Plano 31 0
Ponder 16 0
Prosper 27 0 1
Providence Village 66 0
Roanoke 101 1 1
Sanger 126 1
Shady Shores 32 0 1
Southlake 4 0
Trophy Club 123 0
Unincorporated 1,493 10 7

