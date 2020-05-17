20200320_drc_news_DCPH_1.JPG (copy)

Officials announced eight newly recovered COVID-19 patients on Sunday, marking the fifth day in a row that recovered counts have outpaced active case totals.

While the respective number of active and recovered cases increased to 484 and 557, another 18 cases of the novel coronavirus, confirmed Sunday, has brought the countywide total to 1,069. Of those infected, roughly 52% have recovered.

The number of active cases, however, has increased by 63 patients since Tuesday of last week, while recovered increased by only 34.

Denton County area towns and cities with new cases on Sunday include Argyle (1), The Colony (1), Copper Canyon (1), Highland Village (1), and Denton (4); and the Denton County portions of Frisco (1), Carrollton (2), Lewisville (4), while three new cases are being reported from unincorporated Denton County.

Of the 199 Denton residents who have contracted the novel coronavirus, 47%, or 94 individuals in total have recovered.

As testing capacity expands, additional drive-thru testing events are being planned next for Denton, and then Trophy Club for the Southwest corridor of the county, said Jennifer Rainey, spokeswoman for Denton County Public Health.

As of Sunday, Rainey said that public health has yet to receive all results from the Lewisville testing event on May 8.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of May 17

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1069 28
Argyle 2
Aubrey 3 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 113 2
Celina 1
The Colony 61 2
Copper Canyon 5
Corinth 16
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 47 1
Denton 199 9
DSSLC 55 1
Double Oak 7
Flower Mound 45 1
Fort Worth 15
Frisco 61
Hickory Creek 4
Highland Village 14
Justin 2
Krum 10
Lake Dallas 17
Lewisville 157 7
Little Elm 59 1
Northlake 4
Oak Point 1
Pilot Point 2
Plano 4
Ponder 3
Prosper 7
Providence Village 7
Roanoke 8
Sanger 5
Shady Shores 3 1
Trophy Club 13
Unincorporated 115 2

