County health officials announced 11 newly recovered patients and 21 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the recovered and countywide case totals to 534 and 989, respectively.
The active case total increased by nine patients to 430 on Wednesday, as the gap between recovered cases widened to 104.
Denton County area towns and cities with new cases Wednesday include Corinth (1), Lake Dallas (1), The Colony (2), Little Elm (3), Denton (5); and the Denton County portions of Carrollton (1), Frisco (1), Fort Worth (1), Lewisville (3) and Dallas (3). Of Denton residents who have contracted the virus, nearly 49%, or 91 individuals, have since recovered.
No cases were reported from residents at either the Denton State Supported Living Center or any of the county’s 105 nursing homes. Another staff member at the living center has tested positive for the virus though, bringing the total number of infected employees to 64. Of those, 14 employees reside in different counties and are excluded from case totals.
Since Tuesday, public and private health care providers have issued more than 1,000 tests in Denton County.
Of the 11,905 COVID-19 tests conducted between public and private health care providers in Denton County, roughly 12% of all tests have been performed via public providers, said Jennifer Rainey, spokeswoman for Denton County Public Health.
The county’s third drive-thru testing event will be Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at Braswell High School in Little Elm. The testing event is free of charge for the public but will be limited at 400 tests in total.
Individuals must register in advance by calling Denton County Public Health at 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to be tested.