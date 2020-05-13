Denton County health officials announced 11 newly recovered patients and 21 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total of residents who’ve recovered to 534 and the county’s overall case total to 989.
The number of people actively fighting the virus increased by nine, for a total of 430, and the gap between active cases and recovered cases widened to 104.
Wednesday’s new cases include five in Denton, three in Little Elm, two in The Colony, one each in Corinth and Lake Dallas; as well as cases in the Denton County portions of Carrollton (1), Frisco (1), Fort Worth (1), Lewisville (3) and Dallas (3).
Of Denton residents who have contracted the virus, nearly 49%, or 91 individuals, have since recovered.
No new cases were reported among residents at the Denton State Supported Living Center or any of the county’s 105 nursing homes.
However, another staff member at the state living center has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infected employees to 64. Fourteen of those employees live outside Denton County.
Since Tuesday, public and private health care providers have conducted more than 1,000 tests in Denton County. A total of 11,905 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Denton County, said Jennifer Rainey, spokeswoman for Denton County Public Health.
The county’s third free drive-thru testing event will be Friday from 8 a.m. to noon at Braswell High School in Little Elm. The event is limited to 400 testing kits.
Registration is required. To register for testing, call Denton County Public Health at 940-349-2585 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.