Twelve more Denton County residents’ deaths were caused by COVID-19, according to a Friday announcement from local health officials.
That represented the largest single-day increase in COVID-19 deaths confirmed by Denton County Public Health over the past 44 weeks.
Local health officials released the following information about the recently deceased. They were:
- A woman at least 80 years of age living at Atria Senior Living in Carrollton
- A Carrollton man in his 70s
- A Carrollton woman at least 80 years of age
- A Carrollton man at least 80 years of age
- A Little Elm man in his 70s
- A resident of The Colony at least 80 years of age
- A woman in her 60s living in unincorporated southeast Denton County
- A woman at least 80 years of age living at Mustang Creek Estates in Frisco
- A Krum man at least 80 years of age
- A man at least 80 years of age living at Avanti Senior Living in Flower Mound
- A Corinth woman at least 80 years of age
- A Denton woman in her 60s
The previous record of 11 deaths was set on Dec. 28.
DCPH had confirmed 249 COVID-19 deaths by Friday afternoon when factoring in the most recent 12 confirmations. The Texas Department of State Health Services had confirmed 419 such deaths in Denton County by the same time.
DCPH Director Matt Richardson, contacted before his department’s announcement Friday, estimated investigators were looking into anywhere between 25 and 50 possible COVID-19 deaths but that that number was fluctuating daily.
DCPH on Friday also confirmed another 470 locals had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. That raised the cumulative number of infected locals to 45,816, of whom 13,794 were estimated to still be infected.
Of the newly infected locals, 76 live in unincorporated Denton County, 65 live in Lewisville, 57 live in Denton and 53 live in Carrollton.
The number of available adult intensive care unit beds countywide remained the steady at 6.7% Friday, but the proportion of beds occupied by someone with COVID-19 increased to 59%
Denton County public school officials confirmed to DCPH another 18 students and five staffers had tested positive for the virus by Thursday night. They attend or work at the following campuses:
Denton ISD
- Two students at Strickland Middle
- Two students and one staffer at Guyer High
- Two students at Newton Rayzor Elementary
- Two students at Myers Middle
- Three students at Braswell High
- One student at Rivera Elementary
- One student at Rodriguez Middle
- One staffer at Evers Park Elementary
- One staffer at Stephens Elementary
- One staffer at Cross Oaks Elementary
- One staffer at L.A. Nelson Elementary
Argyle ISD
- One student at Hilltop Elementary
- One student at Argyle High
- One student at Argyle Middle
Aubrey ISD
- One student at Fuller Elementary
- One student at Aubrey High