Denton County health officials announced Wednesday that 115 new patients have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, breaking the daily record for the fourth time in fewer than two weeks.
Denton County Public Health spokesperson Jennifer Rainey said the department is concerned, but is not yet recommending a countywide face mask requirement.
She said public health officials are looking at an array of data points to determine any future mask requirement.
“[DCPH] remains in constant communication with local hospitals and hospital directors to listen to their needs, and if they were to call and say they were overwhelmed, or getting to that point, then that’s something we would consider as well,” Rainey said of a threshold for requiring public use of face masks. “Things are worrisome, but not at a point yet it needs [mandating].”
Wednesday’s announcement came after more than two full weeks of an upward case trend in the county, one much steeper than Denton County had seen in the past three months.
The new cases pushed the confirmed virus count to 2,417 in Denton County. The previous record for the number of cases reported in a day came when health officials announced 87 cases on Thursday, June 18.
Additionally, health officials announced the 37th county resident, a Lewisville man in his 40s, had been killed by the virus.
The man accounts for only the second virus-related death in the county of somebody in their 40s.
People older than 60 make up the vast majority of those deaths in Denton County, in numbers disproportionate to the age demographics of patients overall.
Men in Denton County make up nearly 52% of confirmed virus cases, but they account for more than two-thirds of virus deaths, according to a Denton Record-Chronicle analysis of information released by Denton County Public Health.
As has often been the case, Denton added the largest number of patients to its roster Wednesday with 27 new confirmed cases. Lewisville was a close second with 21 confirmed cases. Twelve new cases were added in unincorporated sections of the county, 11 more in Carrollton, eight in The Colony, seven in Little Elm, six in Flower Mound and five in Frisco.
Corinth and Sanger each added four more cases. Celina, Roanoke and a section of Dallas in Denton County each added two cases. Aubrey, Shady Shores, Trophy Club and a section of Fort Worth in Denton County each added one more patient.