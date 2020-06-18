For the second day straight, Denton County officials announced the highest single-day tally of coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 87 new cases bringing the countywide case total to 1,980.
The highest previous single-day increase was reported on Wednesday, when 82 cases were confirmed by county officials.
As coronavirus cases continue to spike, Denton County Public Health officials have not commented on whether the public will be required to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible like in Bexar and Hidalgo counties.
“At this time, Denton County Public Health recommends all community members practice preventive actions to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including wearing face masks, washing hands, practicing physical distancing and staying home if you feel unwell,” said Jennifer Rainey, spokesperson for Denton County Public Health.
Thursday’s new cases are from Denton (16), Lewisville (14), The Colony (10), Lake Dallas (4), Argyle (2), Corinth (2), Little Elm (2), Roanoke (1), Shady Shores (1), Pilot Point (1), Double Oak (1), Krum (1), Highland Village (1), Hickory Creek (1), and the Denton County portions of Carrollton (11), Dallas (3), Flower Mound (3) and Fort Worth (1), with unincorporated Denton County reporting 12.
Of 347 Denton residents who have contracted the coronavirus, 168, or 48%, have recovered.
Officials also announced 32 newly recovered people in Denton County, for a total of 1,007 recoveries. The number of active infections in the county increased by 55, landing at 937.