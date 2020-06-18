AP20071651723367.jpg

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for testing in March at Northwell Health Labs in Lake Success, N.Y. 

 AP file photo

For the second day straight, Denton County officials announced the highest single-day tally of coronavirus cases on Thursday, with 87 new cases bringing the countywide case total to 1,980.

The highest previous single-day increase was reported on Wednesday, when 82 cases were confirmed by county officials.

As coronavirus cases continue to spike, Denton County Public Health officials have not commented on whether the public will be required to wear face masks when social distancing is not possible like in Bexar and Hidalgo counties.

“At this time, Denton County Public Health recommends all community members practice preventive actions to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including wearing face masks, washing hands, practicing physical distancing and staying home if you feel unwell,” said Jennifer Rainey, spokesperson for Denton County Public Health.

Thursday’s new cases are from Denton (16), Lewisville (14), The Colony (10), Lake Dallas (4), Argyle (2), Corinth (2), Little Elm (2), Roanoke (1), Shady Shores (1), Pilot Point (1), Double Oak (1), Krum (1), Highland Village (1), Hickory Creek (1), and the Denton County portions of Carrollton (11), Dallas (3), Flower Mound (3) and Fort Worth (1), with unincorporated Denton County reporting 12.

Of 347 Denton residents who have contracted the coronavirus, 168, or 48%, have recovered.

Officials also announced 32 newly recovered people in Denton County, for a total of 1,007 recoveries. The number of active infections in the county increased by 55, landing at 937.

RYAN HIGGS can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @ryanahiggs.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denton County as of June 18

Location Confirmed cases Deaths
Denton County 1,980 36
Argyle 5
Aubrey 5 1
Bartonville 2
Carrollton 223 4
Celina 3
Coppell 2
The Colony 126 3
Copper Canyon 6
Corinth 29
Cross Roads 2
Dallas 85 2
Denton 347 12
DSSLC 63 1
Double Oak 14
Flower Mound 72 1
Fort Worth 23
Frisco 90
Hickory Creek 5
Highland Village 19
Justin 3
Krum 16
Lake Dallas 30
Lewisville 384 7
Little Elm 97 1
Northlake 5
Oak Point 5
Pilot Point 5
Plano 4
Ponder 4
Prosper 8 1
Providence Village 10
Roanoke 16
Sanger 14
Shady Shores 9 1
Trophy Club 21
Unincorporated 228 2

