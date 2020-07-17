Denton County Public Health confirmed an additional 160 locals have tested positive for the coronavirus, the largest single-day increase confirmed in the county.
As of Friday evening, 4,765 county residents have tested positive for the virus since mid-March. Of those, 42 people have been killed by COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The 42nd such death, a Lewisville man in his 60s, was confirmed by health officials Friday. With 174 deaths confirmed Friday, Texas also saw its largest number of deaths attributed to the virus in a single day, according to the Department of State Health Services.
The number of Denton County residents testing positive for the virus began to spike sometime in mid-June. The trend has continued nearly without pause since then.
The previous largest single-day increase was 154 cases announced on Tuesday.
Hebron had a resident test positive for the first time by Friday evening, according to information from health officials.
Denton had the highest number of residents recorded as testing positive Friday with 26 confirmed by Denton County Public Health. Lewisville added 23 more residents with the virus, and unincorporated portions of Denton County added another 22. Little Elm gained 17, Carrollton added 12, The Colony 10, Flower Mound eight and Frisco six.
Pilot Point and Corinth each had five more residents test positive for the virus. Trophy Club had four and Highland Village had three.
Each of the following cities had two county residents test positive for the virus: Aubrey, Double Oak, Fort Worth, Lake Dallas, Oak Point and Sanger.
Each of the following had one county resident test positive: Bartonville, Dallas, Justin, Ponder, Roanoke and Shady Shores.