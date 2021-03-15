Virus Outbreak

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 9,726 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

 

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of March 15, 2021

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 70,006 308 431
Argyle 368 2 2
Aubrey 450 4 1
Bartonville 143 0
Carrollton 6,417 25 41
Celina 167 2
Coppell 21 0
The Colony 4,147 21 12
Copper Canyon 125 2
Corinth 1,816 3 12
Cross Roads 129 0 2
Dallas 694 5 9
Denton 10,858 55 117
DSSLC 217 0 3
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 239 2
Flower Mound 5,935 34 26
Fort Worth 1,222 8 5
Frisco 4,363 13 36
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 98 1
Hickory Creek 412 1 1
Highland Village 1,269 3 8
Justin 496 2 9
Krugerville 130 0 1
Krum 481 1 2
Lake Dallas 669 0
Lakewood Village 43 0
Lewisville 9,701 35 62
Little Elm 3,964 19 12
New Fairview 6 0
Northlake 517 3 3
Oak Point 325 0
Pilot Point 445 3 9
Plano 202 0 8
Ponder 181 0
Prosper 269 1 2
Providence Village 582 0 1
Roanoke 865 5 2
Sanger 741 1
Shady Shores 205 1 2
Southlake 46 0
Trophy Club 1,070 5 1
Unincorporated 9,955 51 41

