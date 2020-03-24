Production has stopped production in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
PACCAR, Peterbilt's parent company, announced Monday night that were suspending production at all of the truck and engine at factories until April 6.
"The company will review future actions on a regular basis," a news release said. "PACCAR will continue to provide aftermarket support to its customers who deliver essential infrastructure services to our communities."
Ken Hastings, a spokesperson for PACAAR, declined to answer questions about how many employees are impacted by the break and if they will still be paid.
Additionally, he declined to answer whether the move resulted in any lay-offs or furloughs.