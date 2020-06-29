Denton County’s weekly positivity rate — the ratio of positive cases compared with overall tests — increased from 9.3% to 11.6% between June 21 and June 27.
During this period, testing increased by roughly 5% from about 3,800 to 4,000 tests administered throughout the county.
Also Monday, 70 new COVID-19 cases were reported by Denton County Public Health, bringing the countywide case total to 2,740.
A majority of Monday’s cases were from Denton (15), Lewisville (10) and Little Elm (6), as The Colony and Frisco each recorded five cases, and Corinth, Northlake, Carrollton and Flower Mound reported four cases each.
Also, Plano confirmed two cases in Denton County limits, while Hickory Creek, Fort Worth, Lake Dallas and Roanoke added one case each. An additional seven cases were also reported from unincorporated Denton County.
Of the 508 Denton residents who have contracted COVID-19, roughly 38% — or 194 individuals — have recovered.
Denton County officials also confirmed four more nursing home residents have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, increasing the total to 26. The residents testing positive are included in countywide case totals.
Nearly 53% of hospital beds and roughly 42% of ICU beds in Denton County are occupied, while about 17% of ventilators are in use, according to the county health department.
At least 49 hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients, which is the second-highest total since 53 were reported on Sunday.
Denton County Judge Andy Eads said in an email on Monday that he does not anticipate any forthcoming mask requirement.