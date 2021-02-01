Denton County and Texas Motor Speedway officially announced their COVID-19 vaccine clinic partnership Monday and will host three drive-thru clinics this week, vaccinating an estimated 30,000 residents at a rate of 1,000 an hour, according to a joint news release.
The clinics will be staffed by personnel from Denton County Public Health, the Medical Reserve Corps and area fire departments. Scheduled for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, each will have 16 drive-thru lanes as residents go through a series of tents to receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Additionally, some residents who have already received their first dose will receive their second dose at the week’s clinics.
The collaboration was reported by the Denton Record-Chronicle Saturday, before specific details of the event were finalized.
At a goal of 10,000 shots per clinic, the county is aiming to double its previous high for a single day’s worth of immunizations.
“The ability to vaccinate 10,000 individuals in one day is a monumental task,” DCPH Director Matt Richardson stated in the release. “We are thankful for the support from Texas Motor Speedway, various cities generously providing additional staffing, and staff from multiple Denton County departments working in unison to provide mass vaccination to our community.”
David Hart, TMS vice president of communications, stated Monday afternoon that talks are continuing between the speedway and the county, and that it’s a “strong possibility” the partnership could continue into future weeks.
As with all DCPH clinics, no drive-up appointments will be accepted. Only residents who have registered via the department’s online COVID-19 vaccine waitlist and received a notification of their appointment date and time will be administered a vaccine. As of Sunday, that waitlist totaled 160,233 people.
While vaccines are being administered Tuesday morning, county commissioners will hold their weekly Commissioners Court meeting. Richardson likely will provide updates on the county’s future vaccination plans and how it plans to move forward with the state’s increasing allocations, as this week’s shipment of 31,500 is more than triple that of last week’s 9,950.