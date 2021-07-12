20210107_drc_news_vaccines_08
TWU registered nurse Tracy Martin administers COVID-19 vaccines to TWU student health workers and employees in January. 

 Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

Nearly two months of steady pandemic declines were reversed, at least temporarily, over the past week in Denton County.

Denton County Public Health confirmed Monday another 141 locals had been infected with the coronavirus.

That marked the first time DCPH’s daily report had broken triple digits since May 24, and it was the highest increase in confirmed cases since May 11.

Additionally, Monday marked the fourth consecutive DCPH reporting day when the number of people estimated to be actively infected with the virus increased rather than decreasing, as it had from May 11 until last Wednesday, July 7.

DCPH no longer releases daily pandemic reports on Saturday or Sundays.

As of Monday, daily infection numbers and and active infections were still well below the peaks seen this past December and January, respectively.

Despite that, similar reversals have been seen across Texas and the nation, where new daily infections over the past week rose 23.8% and 49.3% respectively, according to a Washington Post data analysis.

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,610 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday. Data for the rolling average chart below comes from DCPH and an analysis from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

MARSHALL REID can be reached at 940-566-6862 and via Twitter at @MarshallKReid.

Confirmed virus cases in Denton County as of July 12, 2021

Data included in the chart below is from Denton County Public Health, which estimated 1,610 county residents were still actively infected with the coronavirus Monday.

Location Total cases Case increase Total deaths
Denton County 77,556 141 624
Argyle 412 0 5
Aubrey 529 0 4
Bartonville 154 1 1
Carrollton 7,105 8 63
Celina 188 0
Coppell 22 0
The Colony 4,544 3 18
Copper Canyon 136 1 3
Corinth 2,002 6 14
Cross Roads 144 1 2
Dallas 749 0 10
Denton 11,899 24 162
DSSLC 219 0 4
Dish 15 0
Double Oak 272 0
Flower Mound 6,604 17 38
Fort Worth 1,377 3 8
Frisco 4,959 0 40
Hackberry 8 0 1
Hebron 115 0
Hickory Creek 452 3 2
Highland Village 1,423 1 11
Justin 552 0 11
Krugerville 143 0 1
Krum 534 2 2
Lake Dallas 729 1 3
Lakewood Village 47 0
Lewisville 10,623 15 94
Little Elm 4,408 10 14
New Fairview 11 0
Northlake 588 1 4
Oak Point 362 0 1
Pilot Point 472 2 14
Plano 211 0 12
Ponder 193 1
Prosper 309 0 2
Providence Village 656 2 2
Roanoke 970 3 3
Sanger 808 0 7
Shady Shores 228 1 2
Southlake 51 0 1
Trophy Club 1,167 5 5
Unincorporated 11,166 30 60

