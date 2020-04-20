The COVID-19 pandemic affects everyone, and everyone has been asked to stay at home with limited human contact — including people who don’t have a home to go to.
Hearts for the Homeless, an international nonprofit that has a chapter based at the University of North Texas, has stepped up with some ways to help people who are homeless stay clean and safe.
“We want to have a heart for the homeless,” said Kyle Swartz, medical information officer for the nonprofit, known as H4H. “And that means that we’re trying to find what are the issues impacting this population most. And then meet that need, whether it’s the opioid crisis or whether it’s the COVID-19 outbreak. We want to be there serving and helping the homeless population, taking care of them as best as we can, and educating them and ourselves on how to improve the health and well-being of that population.”
H4H works to aid those in need with services unavailable to them and is an educational service to its volunteers.
Saylor Jordan, director of mental health projects for the UNT chapter of H4H, said that because of the pandemic, she hasn't been able have the personal conversations she typically has with the people they serve.
"We volunteer on a weekly basis," she said, "so we're kind of seen as a consistency for these individuals, and just kind of being there for them. And natural conversation arises when you're volunteering, and they share their stories and the adversities they face.”
H4H's efforts to help the homeless population include a Narcan program in Ohio, which allows H4H to have access to and training on the use of the opioid-overdose antidote, and local chapters creating care packages for those in need.
One of the UNT chapter's projects is offering blood pressure screenings to give people experiencing homelessness the information needed for them to possibly get help, said George Chamoun, president of the UNT chapter.
However, H4H’s efforts have changed with the COVID-19 outbreak. These efforts include passing out soap and water to those in need in Dallas.
“We went out to seven different cities, out to more than 300 people, with water bottles, soap and a COVID-19 education flyer,” said Swartz, who helped hand out items in Dallas.
"So we went out because, I kid you not, probably 90% of the people that I've been talking to were unaware that there was a pandemic going on," he said.
H4H is working on portable hand-washing stations to make available to those in need.
“Because when you think about it, hand washing is the best way to prevent [the spread of COVID-19],” Swartz said. “And all the hand sanitizers disappeared off the face of the entire planet. What is the homeless population going to do? ... Especially with everything shut down.”
In January, the UNT chapter of H4H introduced a new service: depression screenings. Jordan said H4H was unable to determine how successful they were before everything changed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We started it; we haven't been able to do much,” Chamoun said. “We’ve probably done it at like one or two events total. So that's a little bit unfortunate, but from I think the one event that we were able to do it at, some of the population were able to complete the survey. And I mean, it was good that we were able to complete the task, but unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do it anymore.”
Adjusting to the constantly changing future, the national and UNT branches of H4H hope to continue serving those in need as best as they can.
Jordan said the group's ongoing projects focus on "the things that affect the homeless community the most, like hypertension and negative mental health symptoms, and also substance abuse."
“Our biggest goal is to fill this gap in the health care system that consistently overlooks the needs of our homeless friends and neighbors,” she said.