The vast majority — 763, or nearly 88% — were students, and the majority of those were centered on a handful of the district’s many campuses.
Eight schools reported just over 56% of all student infections. In order of number of infections, they are Guyer High School, Ryan High School, Harpool Middle School, Braswell High School, Shultz Elementary School, Crownover Middle School, Myers Middle School and Denton High School.
Each week of the school year has shown an increase in the weekly number of infections.
The first week, which had only two days of classes, saw 28 total people infected across Denton ISD. The following — and first full — week saw 111 infections, and the third week saw 352 infections.
District officials reported a total of 339 student and 39 staffer infections this past week, which ended Sept. 3.
Denton ISD currently has a policy requiring mask-wearing, but those who don’t follow that policy don’t face any district-sanctioned discipline, which has led some parents and community members to claim masks are required in name only.
Local residents under the age of 20 represented the largest proportion of virus infections in Denton County on Wednesday afternoon. That trend has continued in recent weeks, but younger residents long represented a disproportionately small number of the county’s total infections.
As of Wednesday, out of people under 20 who tested positive for the virus in Denton County, 61% were between ages 12 and 19.
That tracks with infections across Denton ISD, where middle and high schools tend to report far more infections than elementary schools even when accounting for enrollment differences.
Shultz and E.P. Rayzor elementary schools are two rare outliers, both of which reported relatively high infection rates compared with middle and high schools in the district.
